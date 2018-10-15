Chechen President urges politicians to launch dance marathon after seeing Pashinyan and Macron dancing

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 15, ARMENPRESS. Ramzan Kadyrov, President of Russian federal subject Chechen Republic, urged politicians to launch dance marathon after seeing the dance of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and French President Emmanuel Macron. Kadirov offered politicians to publish their dances on the internet using the hashtag of Caucasian dances, ARMENPRESS reports TASS informs, citing Kadyrov’s “Telegram” page.

“Pashinyan-Macron dance can herald the start of a wonderful and kind dance marathon good for all Caucasian peoples. I think the initiative will be supported by prominent politicians and public figures. I ask all the politicians and leaders to post their dances with #кавказскиетанцы #CaucasusDances #DancesOfTheCaucasus hashtag”, Kadyrov wrote.

According to him, language and dance are the key necessities for preservation of the national identity.

“If we talk about Caucasus, dances unite and consolidate our nations”, he wrote, adding that Pashinyan and Macron danced one of the Caucasian dances in solidarity.

Kadyrov confessed that he is a great fan of national dances.

A footage released by Healthcare Minister of Armenia Arsen Torosyan showing Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan, French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, former Secretary General of the International Organization of La Francophonie Michaëlle Jean, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau and other high ranking officials dancing under Armenian music went viral.

