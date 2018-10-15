Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 15-10-18

YEREVAN, 15 OCTOBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 15 October, USD exchange rate down by 0.34 drams to 485.28 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 4.22 drams to 562.25 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.06 drams to 7.40 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 0.83 drams to 638.00 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 520.64 drams to 19030.68 drams. Silver price up by 4.13 drams to 227.79 drams. Platinum price up by 271.87 drams to 13074.57 drams.