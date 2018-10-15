President of Artsakh receives delegation of Armenian Democratic Liberal Party’s Lebanese regional board

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 15, ARMENPRESS. President of the Republic of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan on October 15 received the delegation of the Lebanese regional board of the Armenian Democratic Liberal Party (Ramgavar Party) led by Avetis Takesyan, the Artsakh Presidential Office told Armenpress.

A number of issues relating to Artsakh’s domestic and foreign policy and socio-economic development were discussed during the meeting.

The President highlighted maintenance of a continuous dialogue with traditional parties considering it among the practical manifestations of the Homeland-Diaspora ties.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan