Istanbul Municipality renames one of streets of Şişli district after Hrant Dink
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 15, ARMENPRESS. One of the streets of Şişli district of Istanbul has been renamed after late Istanbul-Armenian journalist Hrant Dink, ARMENPRESS reports Istanbul-based Agos periodical informs.
Founder and former editor-in-chief of Agos periodical Hrant Dink was killed on January 19, 2007 in front of Agos editorial office.
Translated and edited by Tigran Sirekanyan
12:38, 04.22.2018
10.08.2018
10.08.2018
10.11.2018
10.10.2018
10.08.2018
