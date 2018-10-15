Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   15 October

Istanbul Municipality renames one of streets of Şişli district after Hrant Dink


YEREVAN, OCTOBER 15, ARMENPRESS. One of the streets of Şişli district of Istanbul has been renamed after late Istanbul-Armenian journalist Hrant Dink, ARMENPRESS reports Istanbul-based Agos periodical informs. 

Founder and former editor-in-chief of Agos periodical Hrant Dink was killed on January 19, 2007 in front of Agos editorial office.

Translated and edited by Tigran Sirekanyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow

Merchant words

Hairstyles 2019



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration