Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   15 October

Government to convene emergency Cabinet meeting October 16


YEREVAN, OCTOBER 15, ARMENPRESS. The Government of Armenia will hold an emergency Cabinet meeting tomorrow, October 16th.

The Prime Minister’s Office said the emergency Cabinet meeting will begin at 11:00.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow

Merchant words

Hairstyles 2019



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration