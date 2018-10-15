Presidents of Armenia and Artsakh discuss mutual cooperation between two Armenian states

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 15, ARMENPRESS. President of the Republic of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan had a meeting on October 15 with President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian in Stepanakert, the Artsakh Presidential Office told Armenpress.

During the meeting the two Presidents discussed issues relating to the mutual cooperation of the two Armenian states.

Following the meeting the two Presidents together with their spouses toured the central streets of Stepanakert and visited Shushi.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan