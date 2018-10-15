United States attaches importance to further enhancement of mutually beneficial partnership with Armenia: PM holds meeting with Deputy Assistant Secretary of State

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 15, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has held a meeting with Deputy Assistant Secretary in the U.S. State Department’s Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs George Kent.

The PM welcomed Kent’s visit to Armenia and said it is a good chance to discuss the agenda of bilateral relations and possibilities for developing cooperation, the PM’s office said.

George Kent said he is happy to visit Armenia in the period of ongoing changes in the country, and that the United States attaches importance to further enhancement of mutually beneficial partnership with Armenia.

The Prime Minister addressed domestic political processes and stressed that Armenia is resolutely advancing on the path of developing democracy, which isn’t a foreign political orientation for the Armenian society – but an inner conviction and value.

The PM also spoke about the coherent work as part of the anti-corruption combat and the reforms in various areas.

Kent noted that the United States government is interested in Armenia having successes in developing democracy, economic progress, as well as in other priority directions of the country, and is ready to assist the Armenian government in the process of implementing reforms.

During the meeting the sides also exchanged ideas over the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, the current international situation, regional challenges and several other issues.

