EXPO-RUSSIA ARMENIA 2018 international industrial exhibition to be attended by over 100 companies from different sectors

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 15, ARMENPRESS. The 8th international industrial exhibition “EXPO-RUSSIA ARMENIA 2018” and the Yerevan Business Forum will be held in the Yerevan EXPO exhibition complex from October 17 to 19.

Director of Expo-Russia Armenia 2018 Svetlana Zabelina told a press conference in ARMENPRESS that the event will be attended by companies representing the fields of machinery, energy, mining industry, IT, telecommunication, agriculture, education and etc.

“Traditionally, there is a high-level participation during these events. Members of Armenian, Russian executive, legislative powers, representatives of the diplomatic sector are taking part in the exhibition. This year Russia’s delegation is headed by first deputy minister of industry and trade Sergey Tsyb”, she said.

More than 100 companies from Russia, Armenia, Kazakhstan and Belarus will present their potential within the frameworks of the events. Svetlana Zabelina informed that 50% of the participating companies are new ones. Guests are also expected from Georgia and Iran.

“These events are already a good platform to develop economic, commercial relations by strengthening also social, cultural ties. We have planned more than 1000 separate meetings for the participants”, she said.

Andrei Babko, Russia’s commercial representative to Armenia, attached importance to these events, stating that they are a good opportunity for business representatives. “Of course, we are following how many companies established ties later, started working jointly within the frames of these events. There are such results, but it’s a little annoying that companies inform us about their cooperation works with each other very late or do not inform. I wish good luck to the process of the events, I think it’s really a great opportunity for the business representatives”, he said.

Zarubezh Expo OJSC director for international cooperation Anatoly Nikolayev said quite full agenda of events is planned. “In addition to the official welcoming ceremony, comprehensive business programs, meetings with the representatives of Armenia’s various agencies are scheduled. Expo-Russia Armenia 2018 is a good platform for the Russian and foreign companies to find reliable partners, establish firm ties and enter new markets”, he said.

