PM Pashinyan to attend “Breath of Syrian-Armenian Culture in Yerevan” charity exhibition-fair
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 15, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and minister of Diaspora Mkhitar Hayrapetyan will attend the “Breath of Syrian-Armenian Culture in Yerevan” charity exhibition-fair in Northern Avenue on October 16 at 18:30, the Diaspora ministry told Armenpress.
The event is organized by the support of the Diaspora ministry, the Armenian Caritas NGO, the UNHCR Armenia Office, the Center for Coordination of Syrian-Armenians’ Issues NGO and the Yerevan City Hall.
This time the exhibition-fair is dedicated to Yerevan’s 2800th anniversary.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
