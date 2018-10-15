Kocharyan still vague over political engagements

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 15, ARMENPRESS. Former President Robert Kocharyan has commented on his future in politics in an interview to Bloomberg.

Kocharyan has said that he is willing to support the active formation of balance in the political system.

Asked how he is planning to do it, the second President of Armenia said: “Be a part of it, first of all by expressing opinion, second of all by active partnership with other political forces, using the entire toolbox which is usually used to participate in political processes. It may be both personal participation, it may be cooperation, it can simply be active stance in Armenia’s political arena, stance regarding issues of public conern and the general situation. Meaning there is a rather broad circle here.”

Kocharyan added that the most important thing for him is that he can’t be distant from ongoing events. He said that having office has never been an end in itself for him. “I passed through the highest offices that any politician can dream of. And in this case it isn’t something new, it isn’t a so-called unseen thing for me, for me to have a powerful desire to aspire for,” he said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan