One dead as gunman opens fire in Glendale Armenian restaurant


YEREVAN, OCTOBER 15, ARMENPRESS. An unidentified gunman has opened gunfire in an Armenian restaurant in Glendale, California.

One person has been killed and another was wounded, KTLA reported.

The shooting took place October 14 in the evening at the Ararat restaurant.  

Police are questioning nearly 100 guests who attended a banquet.

Local police said the gunmen fled the scene on a grey vehicle.

Other details weren’t immediately clear.

