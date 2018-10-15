Armenian delegation thwarts Azerbaijani efforts in PACE on shutting down Metsamor NPP

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 15, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) has prevented the Azerbaijani efforts on halting the Metsamor Armenian Nuclear Power Plant’s operations, PACE Armenia delegation head Arpine Hovhannisyan said on Facebook.

“The Nuclear Safety in Europe resolution was adopted during the PACE October session,” she said, adding that the motion’s goal is to set the actions which member states should implement to increase safety of nuclear power plants and decrease risks in the event of incidents of terrorism. She highlighted the fact that with this resolution the assembly is demanding Belarus to not launch the Ostrovets nuclear power plant, which is currently under development 45km from Vilnius, Lithuania, until it corresponds to international standards.

“On the occasion of this resolution the Azerbaijani delegation was attempting to include wordings in the resolution for halting the operations of the Metsamor Nuclear Power Plant. They failed, we prevented it,” she said.

Hovhannisyan also noted that she has thwarted the appointment of a biased co-rapporteur for Armenia in the EPP group. As a result, Slovenian Andrei Schirchel has been appointed as the new co-rapporteur from the EPP group, she said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan