Russian border guards apprehend trespasser on Armenian-Turkish border


YEREVAN, OCTOBER 15, ARMENPRESS. Russian Federal Security Service border guards in Armenia apprehended a trespasser on the Armenian-Turkish border, the Russian Federal Security Service told Armenpress.

The border guards haven’t found any identification documents. According to preliminary data, the trespasser is a citizen of Iran. He informed that he crossed the border in order to avoid military service.

The trespasser has been handed over to the Armenian law enforcement agencies.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 




