Minor earthquake detected in Armenia’s south


YEREVAN, OCTOBER 15, ARMENPRESS. A magnitude 2,5 earthquake has been detected at 07:59, October 15, 9km north east from the town of Kajaran in Syunik Province.

According to preliminary reports the earthquake was felt in the village of Lernadzor of the same province, the seismological center said. 

No injuries or damages have been reported.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan




