Just days after La Francophonie Economic Forum, French company eyes building resort in Armenia

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 15, ARMENPRESS. A French company is willing to make investments in Armenia, deputy minister of economic development and investments Mane Adamyan said on Facebook.

“We begin to talk about the results,” she said, referring to the Economic Forum which was held as part of the XVII Summit of La Francophonie in Yerevan, Armenia.

“The French Poma company wants to build a new skiing resort in Armenia. Poma is among the largest companies of the sector in the world,” she said, adding that the company has built more than 7800 ropeways and various types of resorts in the world.

The La Francophonie Economic Forum took place October 10 in Yerevan’s Tumo Center For Creative Technologies.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan