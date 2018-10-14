Sasna Tsrer’s Arayik Khandoyan, nom de guerre Lone Wolf, buried with full military honors

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 14, ARMENPRESS. Arayik Khandoyan, a member of the Sasna Tsrer (Daredevils of Sassoun) group who passed away on October 10, has been given a military funeral today. He was buried in the Yerablur Pantheon, a military cemetery in the outskirts of Yerevan.

The funeral procession began from a church in downtown.

Friends, family, brothers-in-arm and hundreds of others attended the funeral. Members of Sasna Tsrer were also in attendance.

Arayik Khandoyan, better known by his Artsakh War nom de guerre Lone Wolf, died of a heart attack.

In the summer of 2016, he was among the Sasna Tsrer group that stormed a police station and took hostages, demanding the resignation of the then-government and the release of political prisoners.

The group subsequently surrendered and the court proceedings are underway since then.

Khandoyan was initially remanded in custody but was released from pre-trial detention in the summer of 2018.

Sasna Tsrer went on to transform into a political party, having held its inaugural congress earlier in September.

