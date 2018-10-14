21-year-old robs pharmacy at gunpoint, gets apprehended hours later

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 14, ARMENPRESS. Yerevan police have detained a 21 year old man suspected in armed robbery that took place Saturday afternoon in a pharmacy of Avan district.

Police said a pharmacist dialed 911 at 16:44, October 13, to report that an armed robbery has taken place. Police said the suspect took the pharmacy’s cash at gunpoint.

No injuries were reported.

The suspect was identified and apprehended within hours.

The man suspected in the armed robbery is Garik Martirosyan, 21.

A criminal investigation is underway.

