“Very productive meetings with PM Nikol Pashinyan” – Justin Trudeau on Armenia trip

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 14, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau has addressed his recent trip to Armenia on Facebook.

“This week in Armenia, we worked with our Organisation internationale de la Francophonie (OIF) partners & friends on promoting democracy, diversity, gender equality, & growth that works for everyone. Heading home now,” Trudeau said on Facebook.

In another post, Trudeau shared a photo from his visit to the Armenian Genocide memorial in Yerevan. “Today in Yerevan, we remembered the victims of the Armenian Genocide. We will never forget them,” the Canadian PM said.

He also commented on his meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. “Boosting travel, tourism, trade between Canada and Armenia is our goal. Very productive meetings with PM Nikol Pashinyan in Yerevan today,” Trudeau said on Facebook October 13.

The OIF summit took place in Yerevan October 11-12.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan