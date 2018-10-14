Suspect arrested for opening random gunfire in Yerevan nightclub

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 14, ARMENPRESS. Police have arrested a suspect in a shooting incident that took place in a Yerevan downtown nightclub on October 13.

The man opened random gunfire from a handgun at 2:00, October 13, in a crowded nightclub in Northern Avenue, Yerevan, police said. Law enforcement agencies identified the man as Ara Banduryan, from the village of Noratus.

Police said the man surrendered to authorities after the incident after “explanatory works”.

The handgun hasn’t yet been found, police said.

A criminal investigation on misdemeanor is underway.

Banduryan has been placed under arrest, police said.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan