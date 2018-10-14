Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   14 October

Artsakh’s president visits Farmers’ Day trade-fair in Stepanakert


STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 14, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan visited the Farmers’ Day trade-fair today in Stepanakert city.

Sahakyan toured the fair, viewed the production of farmers and talked with participants about agricultural issues, the president’s office said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 

 




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow

Merchant words

Hairstyles 2019



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration