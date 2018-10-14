President of Artsakh, MEP Jaromír Štětina hold meeting in Stepanakert

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 14, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan held a meeting October 13 with Member of the European Parliament Jaromír Štětina (Czech Republic), Sahakyan’s office said.

Issues concerning Europe-Artsakh relations were discussed at the meeting, according to Sahakyan’s office.

The President of Artsakh emphasized that partnership with Europe is among the foreign policy priorities of Artsakh.

Sahakyan highly appreciated Štětina’s contribution in developing the ties with Europe, the president’s office said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan