New Mayor of Yerevan seeks expansion of partnership with Stepanakert city

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 14, ARMENPRESS. Yerevan’s new Mayor Hayk Marutyan has held a meeting with his counterpart from Stepanakert, the capital of Artsakh, who visited the Armenian capital to attend his inauguration.

Marutyan welcomed Stepanakert Mayor Suren Grigoryan and thanked for accepting the invitation, the City Hall’s press service said.

The new Mayor of Yerevan emphasized his special attitude for Artsakh and namely Stepanakert and stressed that close cooperation with the capital of Artsakh should be continuous, and that directions of partnership will soon be expanded.

Suren Grigoryan thanked for the invitation and congratulated Hayk Marutyan on taking office. Grigoryan wished good luck and success to Marutyan in the responsible work that will serve also for the development of cooperation that has formed between the two capital cities.

Marutyan was sworn in as Mayor of Yerevan on October 13.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan