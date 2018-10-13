President Sarkissian holds farewell meeting with outgoing US Ambassador
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 13, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian held a meeting today with outgoing US Ambassador Richard Mills.
Sarkissian thanked Mills for his significant contribution in developing the Armenian-American ties during his tenure as ambassador. The president wished good luck to Mills.
The ambassador said he will always remain a friend to Armenia and the Armenian people.
As reported earlier, US President Donald Trump nominated Lynne Tracy as the new ambassador to Armenia.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
