President Sarkissian holds farewell meeting with outgoing US Ambassador


YEREVAN, OCTOBER 13, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian held a meeting today with outgoing US Ambassador Richard Mills.

Sarkissian thanked Mills for his significant contribution in developing the Armenian-American ties during his tenure as ambassador. The president wished good luck to Mills.

The ambassador said he will always remain a friend to Armenia and the Armenian people.

As reported earlier, US President Donald Trump nominated Lynne Tracy as the new ambassador to Armenia.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




