PHOTO: Dozens of presidential aircraft parked at Zvartnots airport as Yerevan transformed into Francophonie global capital October 11-12
16:37, 13 October, 2018
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 13, ARMENPRESS. Civil Aviation Committee chairperson Tatevik Revazyan has released a photo taken at Armenia’s Zvartnots airport showing a number of presidential and governmental aircraft parked side by side.
Nearly 40 heads of state and government were in Armenia October 11-12 for the XVII Summit of La Francophonie.
Delegations from a total of 84 countries took part in the summit.
“All presidential aircraft are nicely parked in the airport,” she wrote on Facebook.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
