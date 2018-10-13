Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   13 October

PHOTO: Dozens of presidential aircraft parked at Zvartnots airport as Yerevan transformed into Francophonie global capital October 11-12


YEREVAN, OCTOBER 13, ARMENPRESS. Civil Aviation Committee chairperson Tatevik Revazyan has released a photo taken at Armenia’s Zvartnots airport showing a number of presidential and governmental aircraft parked side by side.

Nearly 40 heads of state and government were in Armenia October 11-12 for the XVII Summit of La Francophonie.

Delegations from a total of 84 countries took part in the summit.

“All presidential aircraft are nicely parked in the airport,” she wrote on Facebook.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan




