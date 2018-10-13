YEREVAN, OCTOBER 13, ARMENPRESS. High level Armenian-Canadian negotiations continue on October 13 with expanded format of official delegations. As ARMENPRESS was informed from the official website of the Prime Minister of Armenia, PM Pashinyan said in his welcoming remarks, “Mr. Prime Minister, Your visit has caused great interest and good mood in Armenia. I hope that we will manage to transform this good mood into good deeds and agreements based on the talks. We can say that a very good atmosphere and mood exists in our relations. Now there is the necessity to implement projects and initiatives corresponding this mood and to put the cooperation on more tangible grounds, recording more tangible results. Once again welcome to Armenia. We perceive you as a good friend and I hope the same can be said about you in relation to our country and Government”.

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau said, “Thank you Nikol, these feelings are really reciprocal between Armenia and Canada. I want to once again congratulate you and the Armenian people for organizing Francophonie summit in a brilliant and excellent way. It’s not that easy to organize such an international event, it was really held on an excellent level. During our talks we will try to achieve simplification of interactions between our peoples and to ease air communication so as to create favorable conditions for investments, to promote enterprisers and economic development”. Justin Trudeau added that he expects productive cooperation with the Armenian Government.

Nikol Pashinyan and Justin Trudeau discussed a broad scope of issues referring to the development of Armenian-Canadian agenda.

The Armenian and Canadian PMs highlighted the facilitation of air communication for the activation of relations in the political, economic, business, culture and humanitarian spheres. For that purpose the sides reached an agreement to task the relevant bodies to start negotiations on the issue and submit a concrete package of proposals.

The Armenian PM presented to his Canadian counterpart the steps and reforms aimed at developing the economy, changing the economic structure and fighting corruption. PM Pashinyan noted that the Armenian Government is interested in attracting FDIs and is ready to assist anyone wanting to do business in Armenia if they respect the following 2 preconditions – to act in line with the law and pay taxes. Pashinyan suggested Justin Trudeau to convey to Canadian businessmen the signals from Armenia – readiness of the Government of Armenia for cooperation.

The Prime Minister of Canada saluted the reforms under implementation in Armenia and expressed readiness to actively cooperate with the Government of Armenia.

During the meeting the sides discussed a number of issues referring to the development of democracy, efficient governance, civil society, women’s involvement in social and political processes.

The sides also exchanged ideas over Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement, international threats and challenges.

The Armenian PM presented to his Canadian counterpart the nature of Nagorno Karabakh conflict, emphasizing that it’s not a territorial dispute as Azerbaijan tries to present. The issue is about the right to life of the people of Artsakh and it’s important for Armenia that international partners are informed about the negotiation process and situation. Nikol Pashinyan emphasized that the conflict can be settled only through peaceful means in the sidelines of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs’ format.

The Canadian PM highlighted the continuation of dialogue and internationally authorized negotiation format for NK conflict settlement.

Nikol Pashinyan also thanked Justin Trudeau for Canada’s resolute and active position on the international recognition and condemnation of the Armenian Genocide.

Justin Trudeau highly appreciated the role of the Canadian-Armenian community in the social-economic life of the country and emphasized that Canada always stands with friendly Armenia and the Armenian people.

