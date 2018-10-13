No time for acting career, says Hayk Marutyan after taking office as Yerevan Mayor

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 13, ARMENPRESS. Yerevan’s new Mayor Hayk Marutyan is convinced that he won’t have time to continue his acting career.

Speaking to reporters today after his inauguration, Marutyan said that he might return to acting five years later. “Although the law allows me to continue acting during this period [term in office], I am certain that I won’t have time,” he said.

He assured that the people of Yerevan will immediately feel the changes in the city.

“Global problems facing us – waste management, transportation – we will start solving and our citizens will definitely see the process,” he said.

