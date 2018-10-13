Renowned Russian-Armenian actor Armen Jigarkhanyan hospitalized

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 13, ARMENPRESS. Renowned Russian-Armenian actor Armen Jigarkhanyan has been hospitalized in Moscow, Russia.

Jigarkhanyan’s lawyer told TASS that doctors have evaluated the actor to be in a moderate condition, at the same time stable.

The lawyer didn’t specify what health issues the actor has.

This is the fifth time that Jigarkhanyan is being hospitalized in 2018.

He is 83 years old.

Jigarkhanyan, one of the most renowned living film and stage Armenian and Russian actors, has appeared in more films than any other Russian actor with more than 250 appearances.

His awards include the People’s Artist of USSR (1985) title, Order of Honor of Armenia (2010), Order of Alexander Nevsky (Russia, 2006), among others.

