Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   13 October

Azerbaijani ceasefire violation incidents decrease, says Artsakh


YEREVAN, OCTOBER 13, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijani forces committed more than 100 individual ceasefire violations in the period from October 7 to October 13 in the Artsakh line of contact.

The defense ministry of Artsakh said that Azerbaijani troops fired approximately 1000 rounds from various caliber small arms at their military positions.

The ministry said that Artsakh’s military refrained from taking countermeasers and confidently continued service.

From September 30 to October 6 Azerbaijani forces had made nearly 150 individual ceasefire violations.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow

Merchant words

Hairstyles 2019



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration