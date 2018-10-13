Azerbaijani ceasefire violation incidents decrease, says Artsakh

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 13, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijani forces committed more than 100 individual ceasefire violations in the period from October 7 to October 13 in the Artsakh line of contact.

The defense ministry of Artsakh said that Azerbaijani troops fired approximately 1000 rounds from various caliber small arms at their military positions.

The ministry said that Artsakh’s military refrained from taking countermeasers and confidently continued service.

From September 30 to October 6 Azerbaijani forces had made nearly 150 individual ceasefire violations.

