Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   13 October

President attends inauguration of new Mayor of Yerevan


YEREVAN, OCTOBER 13, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian attended the inauguration of Hayk Marutyan as Mayor of Yerevan today.

Catholicos Garegin II and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan also attended the event, Sarkissian’s office said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow

Merchant words

Hairstyles 2019



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration