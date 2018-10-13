Armenia expected to declare largest amnesty ever, says Justice Minister

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 13, ARMENPRESS. Justice Minister of Armenia Artak Zeynalyan has said that the bill on granting amnesty to convicts will be submitted for parliamentary debates on October 23.

Speaking to reporters today at Yerevan City Hall where the minister attended Hayk Marutyan’s inauguration as the new mayor of the Armenian capital, Zeynalyan said that it will be the largest amnesty ever.

He said that discussions are closed prior to parliamentary debates.

The bill was approved by the Cabinet earlier.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan