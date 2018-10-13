Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   13 October

Armenia expected to declare largest amnesty ever, says Justice Minister


YEREVAN, OCTOBER 13, ARMENPRESS. Justice Minister of Armenia Artak Zeynalyan has said that the bill on granting amnesty to convicts will be submitted for parliamentary debates on October 23.

Speaking to reporters today at Yerevan City Hall where the minister attended Hayk Marutyan’s inauguration as the new mayor of the Armenian capital, Zeynalyan said that it will be the largest amnesty ever.

He said that discussions are closed prior to parliamentary debates.

The bill was approved by the Cabinet earlier.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow

Merchant words

Hairstyles 2019



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration