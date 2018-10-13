Trudeau hopeful on future opening of Canadian embassy in Armenia

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 13, ARMENPRESS. There will be a need to open a Canadian embassy in Armenia after developing relations between the two countries, Justin Trudeau told a joint presser today with Armenian counterpart Nikol Pashinyan.

“We understand that opening an embassy of Canada in Armenia will be serious progress. The more relations develop the more there’ll be a need to start this process. We hope to address this issue in the future,” Trudeau said.

The Canadian PM said that he and PM Pashinyan spoke a great length about the vision of deepening relations. He said that the conversations are very inspiring.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan