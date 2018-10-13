Ballistics show no match between illegal firearms found in ex-PM’s compound and March 1 bullet cases

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 13, ARMENPRESS. The ballistic expertise of the firearms which were discovered in compounds de facto owned by former Prime Minister Hovik Abrahamyan has been completed, Special Investigative Service director Sasun Khachatryan told reporters.

“There is no match between the [bullet] cases found at the [2008] March 1 incident scene and the weapons confiscated from the factory,” he said.

He said that Abrahamyan’s brother, the man who is the official owner of the facility, is charged with illegal possession of firearms.

Authorities earlier reported that Henrik Abrahamyan, the former PM’s brother, illegally kept seven assault rifles, three heavy machine guns, a sniper rifle and other firearms in the territory of a factory officially owned by his brother.

The weapons were suspected in being used in the March 1 incidents.

The March 1 case is an ongoing criminal investigation into the 2008 post-election unrest fatalities, when 10 people died in suspicious circumstances.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan