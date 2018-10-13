New Bromance: Buddies Pashinyan and Trudeau sport matching pairs of socks in Yerevan

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 13, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have developed a truly admirable friendship.

They even changed and put on matching socks at an official meeting today.

They tried on the same pair of socks which was given to the Pashinyan by an Armenian designer, to in turn gift it to Trudeau – who is known for wearing fashionable socks.

The Armenian Prime Minister gifted the socks to Trudea during yesterday’s official dinner in honor of the Canadian PM.

Ahead of today’s meeting, Pashinyan’s spokesperson Arman Yeghoyan posted photos of the Armenian PM with this Canadian counterpart wearing the same socks.

