Armenian-Canadian relations are brilliant, says Pashinyan

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 13, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has presented details from his negotiations with Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau.

“Mr. Trudeau is the first Canadian prime minister to visit Armenia on an official visit. This is, in fact, a historic event, and I hope that as a result of this event historical developments will happen in our relations. We discussed a broad range of issues concerning our relationships and global affairs. These negotiations began since yesterday, when we had a tete-a-tete meeting with Mr. Prime Minister, and discussed issues relating to both domestic Armenian and international and regional affairs. And I am happy to note that we have common perceptions about numerous issues, virtually around all issues. The Canadian Prime Minister is well informed about the domestic Armenian events, and I am happy that we have the support of such a reputable politician like Mr. Trudeau in the development of democracy and rule of law in Armenia. There is no doubt that the government and people of Armenia firmly rely on democratic values and we will advance on this path with firm steps” Pashinyan said.

Speaking about the Armenian-Canadian relations, the Armenian PM said that a very good atmosphere exists here. “We clearly developed a task that it is necessary to transform this good atmosphere into good actions, in order for a more tangible cooperation to happen between the governments and business circles of our countries. We also spoke with Mr. Prime Minister about the significance of strengthening human ties, because relationships of countries are first of all human relationships. If we were to assess the situation from this perspective, we can say that the relations between Armenia and Canada are brilliant, because during this period we’ve had several occasions to meet with Mr. Trudeau, and I can say that as a result of these meetings I consider him to be my good friend, a good friend of not only Armenia and the Armenian people - which was already a well known fact prior to these meetings – but also my personal good friend. I would also like to express my admiration for Mr. Trudeau’s political path and activities that he is carrying out in his country and is inspiring optimism to numerous people and youth not only in his country, but globally,” Pashinyan said.

Pashinyan expressed hope that he and Trudeau will have many other occasions to meet and talk in the future.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan