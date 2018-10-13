Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   13 October

Trudeau and Sarkissian discuss developing ties, expanding cooperation


YEREVAN, OCTOBER 13, ARMENPRESS. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted a picture of him with Armenian President Armen Sarkissian. Trudeau and Sarkissian met October 12.

“This afternoon in Yerevan, I met with President Armen Sarkissian. We had a good conversation about building on the close ties between Canada & Armenia, expanding cooperation between our countries and increasing education opportunities for people,” the Canadian PM tweeted.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




