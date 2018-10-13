LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 12-10-18

LONDON, OCTOBER 13, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 12 october:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 0.47% to $2028.50, copper price down by 2.27% to $6140.50, lead price down by 1.60% to $1908.00, nickel price down by 3.06% to $12505.00, tin price down by 0.05% to $18990.00, zinc price down by 1.87% to $2618.00, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price stood at $62000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.