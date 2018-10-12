Pashinyan gifts archived photos, Armenian designer made socks to Trudeau

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 12, ARMENPRESS. During a state dinner hosted by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in honor of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, the Armenian Premier gifted his Canadian counterpart a framed photo collection of Trudeau’s father, taken by the Soviet Armenian State Security Committee, and socks.

“There is much talk about this in Armenia, and Mr. Prime Minister himself noted that in 1984 he had an occasion to visit Armenia with his father Pierre Trudeau. And I hope that Mr. Trudeau understands that during that Soviet period he and his father weren’t alone, weren’t alone, weren’t alone. And the national security service of our country found this photograph from the state security committee archives. What’s interesting? Since Mr. Trudeau was a child at that time and wasn’t of interest of the state security committee, he didn’t anyhow appear before the camera. I am pleased to gift this to my friend.

But this isn’t all. I was thinking – what is Mr. Trudeau known for, and what am I known for, and with what can I compete with our dear Prime Minister. I think I am known with my selfies, and Mr. Trudeau with his socks. And there is a [designer] company in Armenia, that decided to make a special gift to both of us – perhaps laying the foundation of a good friendship with this. One [pair] of these socks is mine, Mr. Prime Minister, and the other [pair] is yours,” Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said while making a toast.

The socks are in the colors of the Armenian flag.

