Welcoming ceremony of Justin Trudeau kicks off at Prime Minister’s residence

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 12, ARMENPRESS. The welcoming ceremony of Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau has kicked off at the residence of the Prime Minister of Armenia at Baghramyan 26.

The Prime Minister of Canada will meet with Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan during his visit. Justin Trudeau will have meetings also with President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian and Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II. An official luncheon on behalf of PM Pashinyan will be delivered in honor of the Canadian PM. Justin Trudeau will also visit the Armenian Genocide Memorial Complex.

