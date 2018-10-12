Newly elected OIF Secretary General impressed by Armenia

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 12, ARMENPRESS. Newly elected Secretary General of Organisation internationale de la Francophonie Louis Mushikiwabo thanked Armenia for organizing high level reception, Louis Mushikiwabo said during the press conference summing up the 17th summit of the OIF.

“There was a warm atmosphere everywhere during my stay in Armenia, with beautiful smiles both at our work place and outside. It was just a pleasure to interact with people and we will leave Armenia with very nice memories”, ARMENPRESS reports she said.

Speaking about her upcoming activities, Louis Mushikiwabo said that she has not come to make miracles at Francophonie.

“It’s already a long time the OIF exists. I am confident that our organization is located on the crossroad of roads. Today we live in an unpredictable world, but our organization has a lot of opportunities for progressing. We have to make efforts for our organization to fully implement its mission”, she said.

Different OIF Secretary Generals have done a lot of work during their tenure at different times, but Louis Mushikiwabo is confident that it’s possible to do more.

“I will start my activities from the beginning of the next year and till then I have enough time for thinking and pondering over ideas. I will try to further improve the works. I am from Rwanda but I am a citizen of the world. The family of Francophonie should have great opportunities of development, contributing to the common cause”, she added.

Louis Mushikiwabo highlighted the work with the youth, noting that there are many different projects for the youth. “I will try to meet with the youth and discover the talents existing in our organization”, the newly elected Secretary General said.

The International Organisation of La Francophonie represents one of the biggest linguistic zones in the world. Its members share more than just a common language. They also share the humanist values promoted by the French language. The French language and its humanist values represent the two cornerstones on which the International Organisation of La Francophonie is based.

The International Organisation of La Francophonie was created in 1970. Its mission is to embody the active solidarity between its 84 member states and governments (58 members and 26 observers), which together represent over one-third of the United Nations’ member states and account for a population of over 900 million people, including 274 million French speakers.

IOF organizes political activities and actions of multilateral cooperation that benefit French-speaking populations. Its actions respect cultural and linguistic diversity and serve to promote the French language, peace and sustainable development.

IOF has concluded 33 cooperation agreements with international and regional organisations and has established permanent dialogue between the major international linguistic zones (the English, Portuguese, Spanish, and Arab-speaking zones).

The IOF has its head office in Paris as well as four permanent representations in Addis Ababa (at the African Union and at the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa), in Brussels (at the European Union), in New York and in Geneva (at the UN). It has three regional offices (West Africa ; Central Africa and Indian Ocean ; Asia-Pacific) located respectively in Lomé (Togo), Libreville (Gabon) and Hanoi (Vietnam) and two regional antennas in Bucharest (Romania) and in Port-au-Prince (Haiti).

Alongside the IOF, the Parliamentary Assembly of La Francophonie and the four direct operators are responsible for implementing the programs decided at the Summits. The four direct operators are : the Academic Agency of La Francophonie, TV5Monde, the International Association of Francophone Mayors and The Senghor University of Alexandria.

61 Member States and Governments :

Albania, Principality of Andorra, Armenia, Kingdom of Belgium, French Community of Belgium, Benin, Bulgaria, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cambodia, Cameroon, Canada, Canada-New-Brunswick, Canada-Quebec, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros, Congo, Cyprus, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Djibouti, Dominica, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, France, Gabon, Ghana, Greece, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Haiti, Ivory Coast, Laos, Lebanon, Luxembourg, former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia, Madagascar, Mali, Morocco, Mauritius, Mauritania, Moldova, Monaco, Niger, New-Caledonia, Qatar, Romania, Rwanda, Saint Lucia, Säo Tomé and Principe, Senegal, Seychelles, Switzerland, Togo, Tunisia, Vanuatu, Vietnam, UAE, Kosovo, Serbia.

29 Observers :

Argentina, Austria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Canada-Ontario, South Korea, Costa Rica, Croatia, Czech Republic, Dominican Republic, Estonia, Georgia, Hungary, Kosovo, Latvia, Lithuania, Mexico, Montenegro, Mozambique, Poland, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Thailand, Ukraine,Uruguay, Gambia, Ireland, Louisiana (USA), Malta.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan