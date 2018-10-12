‘You are a walking legend’ – Pashinyan tells duduk maestro Djivan Gasparyan on 90th birthday
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 12, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has congratulated musician and composer Djivan Gasparyan on turning 90 years old.
“Dear Maestro, I cordially congratulate you on your 90th anniversary of birth. Our entire people and the music-loving world society has already ranked you among the greats of global arts. You are a walking legend whom we are proud of,” Pashinyan said in a letter. “We are happy to see you on stage. We continue enjoying the Armenian [duduk], the glory of which you have spread around the world. Congratulations on your 90th birthday, I wish sound health and all the best to you,” he said.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan