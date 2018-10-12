Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   12 October

Sarkissian congratulates Felipe VI of Spain on national day


YEREVAN, OCTOBER 12, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian has sent greetings to Felipe VI of Spain on the occasion of the country’s National Day.

In the congratulatory cable the Armenian president congratulated the Kind and the good people of Spain, wishing progress and prosperity.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan




