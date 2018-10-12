Pashinyan meets ARF members
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 12, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held a meeting with ARF Bureau members Murad Papazian, Spartak Seyranyan and ARF’s Armenia Supreme Body representative Arsen Hambardzumyan.
The meeting focused on the domestic political situation of Armenia and issues concerning the further developments.
The sides agreed to continue meetings in the coming days.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
