Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   12 October

Pashinyan meets ARF members


YEREVAN, OCTOBER 12, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held a meeting with ARF Bureau members Murad Papazian, Spartak Seyranyan and ARF’s Armenia Supreme Body representative Arsen Hambardzumyan.

The meeting focused on the domestic political situation of Armenia and issues concerning the further developments.

The sides agreed to continue meetings in the coming days.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow

Merchant words

Hairstyles 2019



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration