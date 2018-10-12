Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   12 October

Vietnam invites Armenian president to pay official visit


YEREVAN, OCTOBER 12, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian has held a meeting today with Vietnam’s deputy PM, Minister of Foreign Affairs Phạm Bình Minh.

Sarkissian welcomed the Vietnamese delegation’s visit to Armenia and their participation in the XVII Summit of the International Organization of La Francophonie.

The sides touched upon issues concerning the deepening of bilateral ties, namely attaching importance to the fields of IT, tourism and light industry, as well as using the existing potential in academic and educational fields, Sarkissian’s office said.

On behalf of the Vietnamese government, the Deputy PM and FM invited Sarkissian to pay an official visit to Vietnam.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan




