3 wounded in mafia-style drive-by shooting in Armenian town

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 12, ARMENPRESS. Authorities have launched a criminal investigation into an attempted murder in Vanadzor, Lori province.

According to the Investigative Committee, the local hospital contacted police at 19:00, October 11, notifying that three people have been admitted with gunshot wounds.

Police said the incident is an attempted murder.

An unidentified gunman opened gunfire outside a Vanadzor restaurant with the intention to murder his target. Police did not specify whether all three victims were targeted, or if only one was the initial target and the others were wounded collaterally. The shooting happened at 18:00, October 11.

Police said it was a drive-by shooting.

Later on the same day, the same car was found set ablaze in Vanadzor. 30 bullet cases were found inside.

Police have questioned around 20 people in connection with the shooting.

A manhunt is underway to apprehend the shooter.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan