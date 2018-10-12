Tunisian president invites Armenian counterpart to pay official visit

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 12, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian is holding meetings with heads of state that are taking part in the XVII Summit of the International Organization of La Fracophonie in Yerevan.

The president held a meeting with Beji Caid Essebsi, President of Tunisia, the country that will host the next summit.

During the meeting the presidents attached importance to implementing joint steps for deepening partnership.

The Tunisian president invited the Armenian president to pay an official visit to his country, Sarkissian’s office said.

Sarkissian’s office did not specify details over the possible state visit.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan