Macron’s wife tours Yerevan museums
13:20, 12 October, 2018
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 12, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s spouse Anna Hakobyan, French President Emmanuel Macron’s spouse Brigitte Macron and spouses of other heads of state and government of OIF member countries visited several museums today in Yerevan.
They initially visited the Yervand Kochar Museum, then the Cascade Complex, where they viewed the Fernando Botero sculptures. Later, they visited the Cafesjian Center for the Arts.
The guests also signed the guestbook at the Yervand Kochar museum.
“Thank you Armenia for this unique reception, this was a wonderful trip,” Brigitte Macron told reporters.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
