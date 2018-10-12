ARMENPRESS turns pentalingual: French-language department of Armenia’s state news agency unveiled

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 12, ARMENPRESS. The newsfeed of ARMENPRESS News Agency is from now on available also in French language, in addition to the previously active Armenian, English, Russian and Arabic.

ARMENPRESS director Aram Ananyan presented the new French-language department of the agency at a press conference in the media center of the XVII La Francophonie summit.

“We launched the French-language page of ARMENPRESS state news agency since October 1st. The department has functioned during the La Francophonie summit, and the summit was covered in French-language, domestic news were also covered in French. This is the fifth language version of ARMENPRESS, in addition to Armenian, Russian, English and Arabic. Despite yet having less presence in social media, the French version has been able to mobilize a few thousands of readers daily,” Aram Ananyan said.

“We can say for the record that the state news agency of Armenia is already speaking its fifth language. We are also happy that our partners too are publishing French-language materials, and we are ready to share our product with them - providing good French-language news products,” he said.

In cooperation with the foreign ministry, ARMENPRESS is also presenting the entire official photo coverage of the XVII La Francophonie Summit on Flickr. Around 1300 photos are already available on the website.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan