President Sahakyan attends inaugural congress of Artsakh Parliamentarians' Association NGO

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 12, ARMENPRESS. On 12 October Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan participated in the first congress of the "Artsakh Parliamentarians' Association" non-governmental organization, Sahakyan’s office said.



In his welcoming speech the President noted that preliminary work had been implemented towards establishing the structure and organizing its normal activity in the coming years.



Bako Sahakyan qualified the foundation of such a public organization as important and demanded. "Your activity and principal stance are significant from the viewpoint of ensuring sound dialogue around the country's most acute topics and issues, holding discussions and exchange of ideas in an atmosphere of mutual respect, which are among the pillars of civilized political culture", highlighted the Head of the State, adding that the state would actively support all the good initiatives of the organization.