No changes in upcoming CSTO PA sittings in Yerevan

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 12, ARMENPRESS. No changes have taken place regarding the upcoming October 29-30 CSTO Parliamentary Assembly Council session and the Assembly’s plenary sitting in Yerevan, the Armenian parliament’s press service told ARMENPRESS.

Speaker of Parliament Ara Babloyan is currently in Russia on a working visit where he will meet with State Duma chairman Vyacheslav Volodin. The sides will discuss the upcoming CSTO PA sittings, among other issues.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan