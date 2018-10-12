Welcome to Yerevan! WATCH: Global leaders hit the dancefloor, party to Armenian music

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 12, ARMENPRESS. A video showing global leaders dancing to Armenian music at an official dinner in Yerevan October 11 has gone viral online.

The dancing took place during an official dinner on behalf of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

French President Emmanuel Macron with his spouse Brigitte, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, OIF Secretary General Michaelle Jean with her spouse, and many other heads of state and government are seen partying and dancing to Armenian music.

The first day of the XVII La Francophonie summit took place October 11.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan